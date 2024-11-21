"What I Should Do Next?": General Motors' Employee After Being Laid Off Via Email At 5 am

General Motors (GM) recently laid off approximately 1,000 employees worldwide in a cost-cutting effort to stay competitive in a crowded automotive market. The layoffs, primarily affecting white-collar workers, were announced last Friday, with affected employees receiving early morning email notifications.

Among those impacted was Adam Bernard, a GM veteran with 38 years of service. Mr Bernard, who served as Associate Director of Competitor Intelligence, shared his reaction in a LinkedIn post, expressing surprise at the decision.

"Well, in unexpected news, I was let go from GM at 5.07 am this morning via email, along with (I hear unofficially) about 1,000 people globally. I wonder what I should do next...?" Mr Bernard wrote.

Mr Bernard joined GM in 1986 as an analyst and built a distinguished career spanning nearly four decades. During this time, he earned an MBA from Harvard University and, for the past 17 years, led a team dedicated to analyzing competitors' strategies, playing a pivotal role in GM's competitive intelligence initiatives.

In a subsequent LinkedIn post, Mr Bernard indicated he is exploring new opportunities. "I am considering new roles and would appreciate your support. I hadn't planned on starting a new chapter at this point, but I still love the auto industry and am looking to stay connected," he wrote.

See the post here:

The layoffs and how they were handled have drawn significant criticism on social media, with many users condemning the treatment of long-serving employees like Mr Bernard.

A user commented, "25 years and an email was what they chose to tell you. How are you not angry Adam?"

Another user commented, "A 5 am email is very unprofessional, especially to someone who has given so much to the company for so long. At least when GM Energy sacked half our org, we got a Teams call during work hours."

"I'm saddened to hear the news. Regardless of the fact, don't let this change the perspective of person you are and the legacy you built for yourself. Interning at GM and learning from you was extremely valuable to me, keep being who you are. Although those days at GM may have come to an end, your impact on the people in the company is invaluable and I'm sure it will continue into whatever you choose to do next," the third user commented.

Meanwhile, in a statement, General Motors confirmed the layoffs and emphasized its focus on operational efficiency. "We need to optimise for speed and excellence," the company said. "This includes operating with efficiency, ensuring we have the right team structure and focusing on our top priorities."