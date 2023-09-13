What China Said On Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin's Rare Russia Meet

China said on Wednesday the rare summit between Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin "pertains to relations between North Korea and Russia" as the two leaders met at a Russian space centre.

"The visit of the North Korean leader to Russia is an arrangement between the two countries and pertains to relations between North Korea and Russia," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular news conference.

"China and North Korea are friendly neighbours connected by mountains and rivers," she said. "At present, China-North Korea relations are developing well."

Kim said earlier his country would make bilateral ties with Russia its "number one priority".

China is North Korea's longtime treaty ally and main economic benefactor. President Xi Jinping said in April Beijing would push for a "higher stage" of relations with Pyongyang.

