What Are Puberty Blockers And Why UK Banned Them For Minors

The United Kingdom has announced an indefinite ban on the use of puberty blockers for people under 18 with gender dysphoria, except in clinical trials. The decision, made public on Wednesday, formalises temporary restrictions imposed earlier this year.



Health Secretary Wes Streeting explained the decision came after advice from medical experts, concerned about the safety risks of prescribing puberty blockers without further research. "We need to act with caution and care when it comes to this vulnerable group of young people," Mr Streeting said in a statement.



Young people, who were already receiving puberty blockers before the ban was introduced, will be allowed to continue their treatment. However, no new prescriptions will be issued outside the clinical trial setting.



What are puberty blockers?

Puberty blockers are medications designed to delay the onset of puberty. They have been used in the past for children experiencing gender dysphoria - a condition where a person's gender identity is different from the sex they were assigned at birth. The drugs are meant to give young people more time to explore their gender identity before undergoing physical changes.



Why the ban?



The decision comes after a series of reviews and expert consultations. A landmark report by Dr Hilary Cass, published earlier this year, showed a lack of solid evidence supporting the safety and effectiveness of puberty blockers for children. The report suggested that many young people were being prescribed these medications with minimal consultation, such as completing an online form or having just one brief online consultation.

Health Secretary Streeting, referring to the situation as a "scandal", said that vulnerable children were being given treatments without sufficient proof of their safety or effectiveness. He also said the government would prioritise evidence-based healthcare moving forward.

Despite the indefinite ban, the government is going ahead with plans for a clinical trial to study the effects of puberty blockers. The trial will begin next year, with the goal of gathering more conclusive data on their use. The ban will be reviewed in 2027, taking into account any new evidence that may emerge from ongoing research.



Reactions to the ban

Supporters of the ban such as the campaign group 'Sex Matters' praised Streeting for his "integrity" in replacing the temporary ban with a permanent one. They argued it was a necessary step to protect children from treatments that lacked sufficient evidence of safety.

Critics, including the 'TransActual advocacy group', have condemned the move as discriminatory. They argue the ban could harm transgender minors by denying them access to potentially life-changing medical treatment.