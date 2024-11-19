'We've Taken Back The Culture': Netizens React As Viral 'Trump Dance' Takes US By Storm

Donald Trump's presidential election victory has brought a cultural reset it seems. US Men's National Team (USMNT) forward Christian Pulisic was seen celebrating his goal against Jamaica on Monday (Nov 18) by doing the 'Trump Dance' - a signature move popularised by the Republican leader during the election campaigning trail. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Jon Jones performed a similar move last week after defeating Stipe Miocic by technical knockout, with President-elect Trump present ringside at the Madison Square Garden, alongside his coterie of soon-to-be-inaugurated cabinet leaders.

Netizens have been celebrating the dance move, claiming that it was a significant moment in US history, which had been dominated by identity politics and a rampant cancel culture.

"We have officially taken back the culture. Everyone is doing the Trump dance now," said one user, while another added: "Trump started a movement with YMCA dance as people love just having fun, except liberals! Lol."

TRUMP STARTED A MOVEMENT WITH YMCA DANCE AS PEOPLE LOVE JUST HAVING FUN, EXCEPT LIBERALS ! LOL pic.twitter.com/gPJbVCDW7O — Fritz & Athena Harrod (@bignels2) November 14, 2024

The Trump Dance that's sweeping the nation is like a refreshing shower after years wallowing in the mud of the woke mind virus. pic.twitter.com/aaQ2cdSmaE — Eric Sammons (@EricRSammons) November 19, 2024

A third commented: "The Trump dance has gone mega viral as the cultural shift hits full effect. Sports stars in the US and around the world are doing it as a celebration, as is everyone else...even people in China."

We have officially taken back the culture. Everyone is doing the Trump dance now pic.twitter.com/If4jLFwc1E — James Jinnette (@james_jinnette1) November 17, 2024

The Trump Dance is everywhere.



Culture belongs to us now. pic.twitter.com/Vr8e4RQlN8 — Vince Dao (@VinceDaoTV) November 17, 2024

Instead of mocking the awkward dance, athletes appear to be dancing in support of Trump who not only won the popular vote but also helped the Republicans win the House and the Senate.

What is the 'Trump Dance'?

The trendy move stems from an awkward mishmash of steps performed by Trump during the election to the tune of YMCA song, produced by the American disco group, Village People.

The influence of Trump Dance has not been limited to the USA. England's Charley Hull was recently seen performing the move during her final showdown with Nelly Korda at the Annika tournament held at Pelican Golf Club.