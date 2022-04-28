'We're Still Here': Twitter CEO Clarifies After Elon Musk's Takeover

The Twitter CEO clarified that his team and he were still with the company.

After Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk's hostile takeover of Twitter in a $44 billion cash deal, the internet is abuzz with speculations on what's in store for the recently appointed CEO Parag Agrawal. However, Mr Agrawal seems to be confident in his future at the company. At least that's what he seems to be trying to project through replies to Tweets on the issue.

On Twitter user Suhail's empathetic post regarding the Indian-origin CEO's earlier plans for the social media giant, Mr Agrawal indicated there was no cause for worry and "what matters most is the service and the people improving it".

"I feel for the current ceo of Twitter (@paraga) - he had all these plans and now lives with the same uncertainty of his whole team," Mr Suhail tweeted.

The Twitter CEO responded with thanks and seemed to dismiss the concern.

"Thank you but don't feel for me. What matters most is the service and the people improving it," he said.

Thank you but don't feel for me. What matters most is the service and the people improving it. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 27, 2022

Mr Agrawal had last night laid out his vision for the company before he took over the top job and expressed pride in his colleagues who continue to work "with focus and urgency despite the noise".

"I took this job to change Twitter for the better, course correct where we need to, and strengthen the service. Proud of our people who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise," he tweeted.

A parody account with the name "not Parag Agrawal" responded with "I thought we were fired". The Twitter CEO then clarified that his team and he were still there.

nope! we're still here — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 27, 2022

"nope! we're still here," he said.