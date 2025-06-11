"Went Too Far": Elon Musk Says He "Regrets" His Posts About Donald Trump

Days after their massive fallout, billionaire Elon Musk has said he regrets some of the social media posts he made on US President Donald Trump.

"I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far," he wrote.

I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2025

The clash was sparked by Musk's denunciation of the Trump administration's proposed spending bill, a sprawling piece of legislation seen as central to Trump's domestic agenda during his second term. Musk labelled the bill a "disgusting abomination" and urged political retribution against Republican lawmakers who backed it.

That call did not go unnoticed in the White House.

Speaking to NBC News on Saturday, President Trump responded , warning Musk of "very serious consequences" should the billionaire follow through on funding primary challengers against sitting Republican lawmakers.

"He'll have to pay very serious consequences if he does that," Trump said, while declining to specify what those consequences might entail. He also made clear that reconciliation was not on the table. "I have no intention of speaking to him," Trump said.