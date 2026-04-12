Wearing Flak Vest, Benjamin Netanyahu Visits Lebanon: "War Continues"

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's Prime Minister, visited southern Lebanon on Sunday and met with Israeli troops. Wearing what appears to be a flak vest, the embattled leader said Israeli forces had eliminated the threat of an invasion by Hezbollah militants.

A flak vest is a body armour designed to protect from lower-velocity projectiles.

In a video released by his office, which showed him surrounded by masked soldiers, Netanyahu further said that the war in Lebanon continues. "The war continues, including within the security zone in Lebanon," Netanyahu said.

"What we are seeing is that we have thwarted the threat of an invasion from Lebanon through this security zone," he added.

The Israeli PM was accompanied by Defence Minister Israel Katz.

היום בלבנון עם הלוחמים הגיבורים שלנו pic.twitter.com/ycjhdZDNIL — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 12, 2026

Earlier this week, Netanyahu announced that he had authorised direct negotiations with Lebanon “as soon as possible”.

Israel and Lebanon have technically been at war since Israel was established in 1948.

The Israeli Prime Minister later said there was no ceasefire between them. In a video statement, he said Israel will keep striking Hezbollah until security is restored in northern Israel.

"I wish to inform you: There is no ceasefire in Lebanon. We are continuing to strike Hezbollah with full force, and we will not stop until we restore your security," he said earlier this week.

He further said that the negotiation aims to disarm Hezbollah and achieve a "historic peace agreement between Israel and Lebanon".

"Following repeated requests from the Lebanese government, last night I instructed the Cabinet to begin direct negotiations with Lebanon to achieve two goals. First, the disarmament of Hezbollah. Second, a historic peace agreement between Israel and Lebanon," he said.

He has said that he wants a peace agreement that lasts for several generations.

The Israel Defence Forces has launched a fresh wave of strikes on Hezbollah launch sites after the announcements.