Wear Jeans, Not Pajamas: US Transport Secretary Calls For 'Air Civility'

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has urged travellers to dress formally, as it would make people behave better at airports.

Speaking at Newark Airport in New Jersey on Monday, he encouraged travellers to dress "with some respect".

"Whether it's a pair of jeans and a decent shirt, I would encourage people to maybe dress a little better, which encourages us to maybe behave a little better. Let's try not to wear slippers and pajamas as we come to the airport. I think that's positive," he said, per Fox News.

Sean Duffy: "People dress up like they're going to bed when they fly... We want to push people as we come into a really busy travel season, help people out, be in a good mood, dress up."pic.twitter.com/YT9ne8ylfh — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) November 21, 2025

He said that he has called for a "civility campaign" as he noticed that there has been a "degradation".

Duffy also pushed travellers to help fellow passengers who are having a difficult time putting luggage in overhead bins "as a common courtesy and civility".

In an earlier interview he had claimed that "people dress up like they're going to bed when they fly".

According to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) data, there has been a 400 per cent surge in in-flight disturbances since 2019 relating to disruptive behaviour and violence.

The campaign titled "The Golden Age of Travel Starts with You" was launched on November 19 and is designed to urge passengers to dress properly and act politely while travelling.

According to the Department of Transportation, "The campaign is intended to jumpstart a nationwide conversation around how we can all restore courtesy and class to air travel. This won't just make the travel experience better for the flying public - it will ensure the safety of passengers, gate workers, flight attendants, and pilots."

The press release also says that Americans feel "divided and stressed", and to "feel more connected as a country", it is important to unite around "shared values".

"We can all do our part to bring back civility, manners, and common sense," it added.

The FAA expects that this Thanksgiving holiday will be the busiest for air travel in 15 years.