"We Were Let Down" By Allies On Iran War: Trump Tells NATO Chief

US President Donald Trump told NATO chief Mark Rutte on Wednesday he was "let down" by members of the transatlantic alliance who did not back his war against Iran.

"We were let down. We didn't need help on this at all. We demolished (Iran) literally in the first week but it would have been nice if they would have said, 'We'd like to help,'" Trump during a meeting with Rutte in the Oval Office of the White House.

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