"We Have Information" China Is Supplying Arms To Russia, Claims Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that he had "information" China was supplying weapons to Russia, amid an escalating row between Kyiv and Beijing over China's support for Moscow.

Zelensky said last Wednesday that Kyiv knew of at least 155 Chinese nationals deployed to assist Moscow's invasion, a day after claiming the Ukrainian army had captured two Chinese soldiers in the eastern Donetsk region.

"We have finally received information that China is supplying weapons to the Russian Federation," Zelensky told journalists at a press conference in Kyiv.

"We believe that Chinese representatives are engaged in the production of some weapons on Russian territory," he added.

Zelensky did not elaborate on his accusations, saying only that Kyiv was "ready" to talk about them in detail.

China has portrayed itself as a neutral party in the three-year war, despite criticism from Western governments that its close ties to Russia have given Moscow crucial economic and diplomatic support.

Beijing pushed back at Ukraine's claims last week, calling for all sides in the conflict to refrain from "irresponsible remarks".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)