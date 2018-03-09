'We Hate Black People': British Student Films Racial Slurs Outside Her Bedroom

Rufaro Chisango, a student at Nottingham Trent University in England, filmed the video from inside her bedroom at the university. Male voices can be heard chanting "sign the Brexit papers" and "blacks and whites will never live together." The video has since gone viral with more than 1 million views in less than 24 hours.
"Yoo, I'm fuming, the way people in the same uni halls as me are chanting 'we hate the blacks' outside my bedroom door. Words cannot describe how sad this makes me feel, in this 2018 people think this is still acceptable," Chisango's tweet reads.
The video footage of the incident, which happened on Monday night, was not shared on Twitter by Chisango until Wednesday.
yoo I’m fuming, the way people in the same uni halls as me are chanting “we hate the blacks” outside my bedroom door. Words cannot describe how sad this makes me feel, in this 2018 people think this is still acceptable😤 pic.twitter.com/XUiYqNIWQT— Ruu (@rufarochisango_) March 7, 2018
"Leave her alone" one female can be heard saying, in a possible attempt to intervene. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous "I have a dream" speech is also heard being mocked in the video.
"I told the reception and they said that this would be dealt with Tuesday morning, they took my details and told me they would inform me ... it's Wednesday night and they haven't," Chisango said. Angered by the university's apparent delay on dealing with the incident, many offered Chisango support. Some offered to contact the university in a bid to get the students involved removed.
Chisango, who said she did not want the incident to be "swept under the rug," encouraged others to help spread the word.
In response to criticism surrounding its handling of the incident, the university said: "It's clear that there have been delays in dealing with this incident, and that is completely unacceptable. We will review our processes to ensure this never happens again."
"Why are racist thugs being allowed to terrorize our children in British universities in 2018?" asked one Twitter user.
In response to the tweet, Edward Peck, the vice-chancellor of Nottingham Trent University, said: "All @TrentUni are appalled at this behavior which will not be tolerated. The alleged perpetrators have been suspended and a disciplinary inquiry begun. The police are conducting an investigation and have made arrests. We are also supporting the complainant and her flatmates."
A statement from Nottingham police said: "We've arrested two men in connection with racially aggravated public order offences following reports of a video posted at Nottingham Trent University and shared on social media. The men, aged 18, remain in police custody. Our enquiries are ongoing."
