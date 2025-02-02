"We Fought, Died With You": Canadian PM Trudeau's Emotional Message To Americans After Trump Tariffs

After US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing 25 per cent tariffs on almost everything imported from Canada, outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered a reminder to Americans that his country has been at their side in the "darkest hours" -- be it Iran hostage crisis and war in Afghanistan, or deadly natural disasters such as Hurricane Katrina and the recent California wildfires.

Addressing Americans directly from a press conference in Ottawa, Trudeau said he had no choice but to impose countermeasures.

"From the beaches of Normandy to the mountains of the Korean peninsula, from the fields of Flanders to the streets of Kandahar, we have fought and died alongside you during your darkest hours," Trudeau said. "We've built the most successful economic, military and security partnership the world has ever seen...We're always there, standing with you."

Noting that the US and Canada have had differences in the past, Trudeau said that both countries always found a way to get past them.

"As I've said before, if President Trump wants to usher in a new golden age for the United States, the better path is to partner with Canada, not to punish us," he said.

"Unfortunately, the actions taken today by the White House split us apart instead of bringing us together," Trudeau added.

Canada Hits Back

"Canada will be responding to the US trade action with 25 per cent tariffs against Can$155 billion ($106 billion) worth of American goods," he said in a dramatic tone as he warned of a fracture in longstanding Canada-US ties.

The first round of tariffs would target Can$30 billion worth of US goods on Tuesday followed by further tariffs on Can$125 billion worth of products in three weeks.

"We're certainly not looking to escalate. But we will stand up for Canada, for Canadians, for Canadian jobs," Trudeau said.

He said the trade conflict will have "real consequences" for Canadians but also for Americans, who he said will suffer due to their President's actions.

"Tariffs against Canada will put your jobs at risk, potentially shutting down American auto assembly plants and other manufacturing facilities," the Canadian Prime Minister told US citizens.

"They will raise costs for you, including food at the grocery store and gas at the pump," he added.

The tariffs will apply to "everyday items" such as American beer, wine and bourbon as well as fruits, vegetables, consumer appliances, lumber and plastics, he added -- "with much, much more."

Trump's Taxes

US President Donald Trump earlier announced broad tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, citing a threat from illegal immigration and drugs.

Canadian exports to the United States will face a 25 per cent tariff starting Tuesday, although energy resources from Canada will have a lower 10 per cent levy.

The 9,000-km (5,600-mile) U.S.-Canada border handles over $2.5 billion in trade a day, especially in energy and manufacturing, according to Canadian government data from 2023.

In 2023, Canada exported close to C$550 billion worth of goods and services to the U.S., or more than three-fourths of its total exports. Energy accounted for 30 per cent and manufacturing contributed around 15 per cent to exports south of the border.

Exports to the US account for roughly 17.8 per cent of Canadian gross domestic product and more than 2.4 million jobs in Canada.

