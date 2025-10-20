"We Failed": France's Minister Says Louvre Museum Heist Hit Country's Image

French Justice Minister Gerard Darmanin said on Monday the jewelry heist at the Louvre museum on Sunday gave a very negative image of France as it implied a failure of security services.

"There are many museums in Paris, many museums in France, with priceless values in these museums," Darmanin said in an interview with French radio station France Inter.

"What is certain is that we failed," he said, adding the police will eventually arrest the authors.

