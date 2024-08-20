'We Don't Need...': Hamas Criticises US' Gaza Truce Deal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Israel has accepted US proposal for Gaza truce.

Hamas senior official Osama Hamdan criticized U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted an updated proposal, saying it "raises many ambiguities" because it is "not what was presented to us nor what we agreed on."

Hamdan told Reuters that Hamas has already confirmed to mediators that "we don't need new Gaza ceasefire negotiations, we need to agree on an implementation mechanism."

