'We Did': Police After Capturing Criminal Who Said 'Catch Me If You Can'

The Bedfordshire Police shared a video with an update on Jordan Carr

A criminal who wrote “catch me if you can” below his wanted appeal posted on the Facebook page of the police in the United States has been caught. Jordan Carr was recently sentenced when he pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. Carr has been given a sentence of eight-year jail time with the police taking over a year to catch him.

In February 2021 the Bedfordshire Police posted a wanted appeal, with the post going viral when Jordan Carr himself posted a comment saying “catch me if you can”. The post garnered a lot of likes with the Bedfordshire Police hitting back over a year and a half later writing, “Just over a year ago, Jordan Carr wrote on his own wanted appeal on our Facebook page 'catch me if you can'. Guess what happened next? We caught him, obviously. Carr will now be spending eight years in prison. Catch ya later, Jordan, & remember - you Carrn't run away from us.”

Many Facebook users were quick to compliment the police as well as their use of social media. One user wrote “Brilliant work, brilliant social media post to update us”, while another asked a very pertinent question around the sentencing saying “......how did the officers, judge and jurors keep a straight face...?”

According to Wales Online Detective Sergeant David Gordon of Bedfordshire Police said, “Carr is clearly an extremely violent individual who has a certain arrogance about him and thinks he is above the law…I welcome the result in court today and hope that he now uses this time to reflect on his dangerous behaviour and actions. He challenged us to catch him if we could. We did, and he is now going to prison for a very long time.”