"We Are Not A Cabaret Club": Japan Zoo Bans Solo Male Visitors After Harassment Complaints

A Japanese zoo, Healing Pavilion, has made headlines by banning solo male visitors due to repeated harassment incidents targeting the female owner and female guests. Located in Tochigi Prefecture, the interactive zoo offers a unique experience, allowing visitors to interact, feed, and bond with various animals, South China Morning Post reported. The ban, which has sparked a mixed online reaction, was announced by Director Misa Mama on January 26.

She wrote on X, ''From today, we will not allow men to visit alone. This is not out of arrogance or misunderstanding. Many people have ulterior motives, and recently, my heart has been hurting from stress. We are not a cabaret club, so if you really want to interact with animals, please come with friends or family."

A sign at the entrance clearly states the new policy, requiring solo male visitors to be accompanied by family or friends. According to Director Misa Mama, the zoo's typical demographic has been families and couples, but a subset of unaccompanied male visitors has consistently made female staff and guests uncomfortable. These individuals have initiated unwanted conversations, exhibited flirtatious behaviour, and even made inappropriate comments, prompting the zoo to implement the ban to ensure a safe and welcoming environment.

She also shared the challenges she faced in dealing with unwanted advances from solo male visitors. As a hospitality-oriented business, she felt obligated to maintain a friendly demeanour, even when confronted with uncomfortable situations. In defence of her policy, Ms Mama said she prioritizes creating a safe and respectful space for all visitors, particularly women and families.

"This rule isn't based on arrogance or a misunderstanding of men. Too many have come with harmful intentions, causing me significant stress. I feel as if my heart is in pain," she clarified.

The policy sparked debate online, with some arguing that it was unfair to single out and restrict solo male visitors, suggesting that it was discriminatory.

One user wrote, "This is blatant gender discrimination. Many individuals like me simply wish to enjoy the company of animals alone and mean no harm."

In response, she said, "If I could, I would only prohibit those who misbehave. But as a woman managing the zoo alone, I fear potential retaliation, leaving me no choice but to enforce this rule."

She clarified that her policy was not driven by a bias against men, but rather a practical response to the challenges she faced as a solo female operator of the zoo. She appealed for public understanding and empathy. Many expressed sympathy and support for her decision, acknowledging the difficulties she faced in maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for all visitors.