Toco, The Human Collie, Is Opening A Zoo In Japan Where People Can 'Live Like A Dog'

Toco, the infamous Japanese man who spent $14,000 for a hyperrealistic custom-made collie ensemble, is now opening his zoo later this month. At the Tocotoco Zoo in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, visitors will get to try out a human-sized dog costume and live as the man's best friend, the New York Post reported.

The Tocotoco Zoo, which will open on January 26, has been touted as "a place where your wish to become an animal comes true," according to its official website.

"Have you ever wanted to be an animal? Have you ever imagined yourself as something other than yourself and felt excited? We offer a service that can help make that wish come true, even if only a little, by having you wear a costume," read the website, noting the idea was to have a zoo "where you can become an animal!"

The guests will get an opportunity to wear the costume of a realistic and lifesize Alaskan Malamute, featuring a wagging tail and a mouth that opens and closes like that of a real animal.

Toco, more recently, shared videos of himself playing around with a person. Alongside the video, he wrote that he wanted to be an animal and was opening a zoo where people could fulfil similar dreams.

As per the official website, the ones interested can book private experiences for 49,000 yen (around $311).

For now, it is not clear who will run the zoo and whether the man has plans to get other dog costumes in addition to the Alaskan Malamute suit.

But Toco has set out certain size guidelines for the visitors and only those who meet them will be allowed in. To fit inside the dog costume, the person must stand at least 4 feet 11 inches tall and not more than 5 feet 11 inches. In one booking, up to three people can visit the zoo.