Waterskiing Accident Claims Life of Newlywed During Caribbean Honeymoon

Nate tragically lost his life three days after his wedding.

Nate Kuhlman, a newlywed man from Ohio, USA, was tragically killed in a waterskiing accident while on his honeymoon in St Lucia with his wife Mariana. The couple had just tied the knot on October 28th, but their honeymoon took a heartbreaking turn just three days later.

GoFundMe pages were set up to help contribute towards the funeral expenses of the Mr Kuhlman.

The GoFundMe has raised more than $50,000, which will go towards covering “expenses of last-minute plane tickets to St. Lucia and back home, immediate passport issuing, transportation, accommodations, meals, funeral arrangements, Mariana's needs, and anything else that comes up,” the post says.

Nate's mother, Heather Kuhlman, wrote on Facebook on Wednesday that she was flying to St Lucia after her son was “in the arms of Jesus”.

“Nate's death took all of us by surprise and just took our breath away,” she wrote a few days later.

“By God's grace, we are ok. It's so hard and painful, but we are walking each day, one moment at a time.”

“I am sad that Nathaniel is no longer here with us, but I know he is very much alive in heaven and will be praying for us,” she said.

In another post, Nate's mother thanked people who helped them and prayed for them, saying, "We know that thousands of people were praying, and we are so grateful!"

"Thank you again for lifting us up in all of your prayers, prayer services, holy hours, masses, etc. for reaching out on social media, text messages, emails, etc. for your donations on GoFundMe. We feel your love. This is how we live as a Christian family, and this is how we make it through tragedies, holding onto our faith and Jesus with all our might and with people like you who have been walking with us and united in Christ through prayer."