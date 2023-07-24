Water Bottle Thrown At Former Pak PM Imran Khan Inside Islamabad Court

Imran Khan was recently granted a one-day exemption from appearing in the Toshakhana case

An unidentified man reportedly threw a water bottle at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan while he was at the Katcheri in Islamabad on Monday, The Express Tribune reported. The former prime minister escaped unhurt.

According to reports, the PTI chief was making his way to the court of Judge Humayun Dilawar.

Two days ago, a trial court in Islamabad granted a one-day exemption to the former prime minister from appearing in the Toshakhana case, The Express Tribune reported.

"Poor security arrangements during Chairman Imran Khan's appearance in Islamabad Kahcheri - Someone threw a water bottle at him, but that bottle could not hit Chairman PTI," the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tweeted along with the video of the bottle being thrown.

The court had resumed proceedings on a criminal complaint filed against the former premier by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) pertaining to the alleged concealing of details about state gifts, The Express Tribune reported.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar accepted the PTI chief's plea for exemption while directing him to ensure his presence before the court today.

Submitting the plea for exemption, the defendant's lawyer, Barrister Gohar Ali, requested the court to adjourn proceedings till today, The Express Tribune reported.

The ECP's lawyer Amjad Pervaiz objected to the plea arguing that no reasons have been submitted for absence from court. The accused should be present before the court during trial, he contended.