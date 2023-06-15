Watch: Woman Dances In Background Of Live Coverage On Nottingham Killings, Internet Calls Her A 'Disgrace'

A woman woman wearing a blue top and shorts waved her arms during live coverage.

A woman caused controversy when she interrupted a live broadcast from the murder scene in Nottingham, central England, by waving her arms in the air. The clip of the woman video-bombing the Sky News broadcast was posted on social media, where users slammed her by calling her a "disgrace". Three people were stabbed to death and three others hit by a van in Nottingham, central England, early on Tuesday. Those stabbed were: Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar (both 19 and students), and school caretaker Ian Coates.

The entire nation has been deeply affected by this senseless attack, and the grieving families have expressed their profound grief over the unimaginable loss. Sky News reporter Sarah-Jane Mee reached Nottingham for a live segment as the city grappled with the aftermath of the killings. During her broadcast, the unaware correspondent was joined by a woman wearing a blue top and shorts, who was seen dancing in the background. The incident was captured on video and circulated on social media, where the local woman faced severe criticism for her inappropriate behaviour given the circumstances.

A perfect representative of the #woke, fatass, egomaniac, global #left:



'Absolutely disgraceful!' Fury as 'vile' woman jumps into shot during live Sky News report into tragic Nottingham murders and starts dancing and waving her arms pic.twitter.com/ezLiQRIafk — Tru Lee (@truleely) June 15, 2023

"What an embarrassment she is," one user commented. "Looks like she hasn't ever been on TV before. Absolutely disgusting," said another.

Apart from the three brutal stabbings, three other individuals were injured when a stolen van was used to target pedestrians. The authorities swiftly intervened, using a Taser on a 31-year-old man who was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.

The devastating impact of the incident was evident as more than 2,000 students gathered at a somber vigil held at the university's main campus to honour Barnaby and Grace. Joined by their respective parents, David, Emma, and Charlie (Barnaby's family), as well as Sanjoy and Sinead (Grace's parents), the crowd was overwhelmed with sorrow. Grace's father, who hails from Taunton, Somerset, struggled to find words and tearfully addressed the crowd, expressing his profound loss and the difficulty of coping with it.

Photographs from the scene captured forensic teams working diligently to remove bloodstains from the road and pavement where the two students were attacked. Reports said that Grace had desperately sought refuge in a front garden and attempted to enter a nearby house before collapsing and succumbing to her injuries.

The vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Shearer West, remarked on the tragic incident, emphasising that the lives of these young individuals had been abruptly "curtailed" by a "seemingly random" act of violence. She mourned the fact that what should have been a time of celebration and relaxation after exams had instead become a period of mourning, marked by an incomprehensible tragedy.