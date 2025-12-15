Video: Moment Sydney Victim Confronted Attacker Before Being Shot Dead

When two gunmen opened fire on people at a Jewish festival on Sydney's popular Bondi Beach, killing 15 of them, there was one person who exemplified courage. He stood tall, pointed a finger at the shooter, and looked him in the eye. Reuven Morrison, a businessman and grandfather, had no fear whatsoever; he refused to run or hide.

A video of the incident showed two rounds missing Morrison, a member of the Chabad community. He was accompanied by another person who appeared to be attempting to divert the gunman's focus from other people. Another shot, though, killed Morrison.

Sharing footage of the incident, a user on X wrote, "Faced with pure evil, he did not retreat, hide, or save himself. He confronted it head-on, buying precious moments for others at the cost of his own life. This was not recklessness. It was courage in its purest form."

“Another victim of the Sydney massacre was Reuven Morrison, from the Chabad community, known for his generosity and for donating his earnings to charity,” another said.

The attack claimed the lives of at least 15 people, including Morrison, who was rushed to the hospital and died overnight.

Originally from the Soviet Union, Morrison discovered his Jewish identity in Sydney. According to an interview he gave to ABC a year ago, he migrated to Australia from the former Soviet Union as a teenager in the 1970s.

"We came here with the view that Australia is the safest country in the world and the Jews would not be faced with such anti-Semitism in the future, where we can bring up our kids in a safe environment," he said.

In a post on X, Chabad confirmed his death, writing, "Blessed is the true Judge: Reuven Morrison. Victim of Sydney Hanukkah Massacre." According to the organisation, Morrison was a longtime resident of Melbourne, but he "discovered his Jewish identity in Sydney".

“He remained deeply connected to Sydney, where he continued to do business. A successful businessman whose main goal was to give away his earnings to charities dear to his heart, notably Chabad of Bondi, which organised the event,” it added.

On Sunday, two gunmen - a father-son duo - opened fire on the Jewish community celebrating the first night of Hanukkah at Archer Park.

The suspects have been identified as Sajid Akram, 50, and his 24-year-old son, Naveed Akram. Akram was born in Australia, while his father, who was killed on the spot, immigrated to the country in 1998.