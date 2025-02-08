Video: Ex-Teacher, Convicted Of Sexually Abusing 2 Students, Sobs In US Court

A former 'Teacher of the Year' pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two of her students, aged 11 and 12. Jacqueline Ma, a fifth and sixth-grade teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary School in San Diego, was initially facing up to 180 years in prison, but a plea deal reduced her potential sentence to 30 years to life.

Breaking down in court, the 35-year-old admitted to multiple charges, including lewd acts with minor students and possession of explicit material. She also confessed to sending X-rated images to the victims and coercing the children into sending explicit videos.

????NEW: California 'Teacher of the Year' admits to s*xual relationships with two students who were 11 and 12 years old at the time



Jacqueline Ma, 35, has been in custody since her 2023 arrest at Lincoln Acres Elementary in San Diego



She also admitted to a l*wd act involving a… pic.twitter.com/Qb664TI1jE — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) February 6, 2025

Prosecutors described her as "obsessive" and "dangerous."

She was arrested in early 2023 after the mother of the 12-year-old victim reported suspicious behaviour to authorities. Investigators found that Ma groomed the student over a ten-month period, exchanging explicit texts, love letters, and racy photographs. She also tried pressuring him into sending her explicit videos.

According to court documents, the victim expressed discomfort over her advances. In one message, he reportedly reminded her, "Sometimes I think you don't understand that I am a kid still," reported The San Diego Tribune.

Investigators later discovered that Ma was involved in a similar relationship with a second student, an 11-year-old boy, with whom she exchanged sexually charged messages. She also allegedly took her shirt off after asking one of the children to meet them in a classroom privately. Authorities found a photo of one of the victims in her wallet at the time of her arrest, along with jewellery bearing his initials.

At a preliminary hearing in 2023, Superior Court Judge Maryann D'Addezio ruled that the evidence was "overwhelmingly clear that the defendant took advantage of two children."

Ma's trial was originally scheduled to begin in April, but on Wednesday, February 5, she entered a surprise guilty plea in exchange for a reduced sentence. She pleaded guilty to two counts of lewd acts with a minor under the age of 14, committed under duress; one count of a lewd act involving a second minor under the age of 14; and one count of possessing material containing a minor engaged in or simulating sexual conduct.

"From our office's perspective, it was very important that these be charged not just as sex offences, but sex offences done under duress-and that's what she pleaded to," said Hart.

Ma had been teaching in the National School District since 2013 and was a respected educator. In August 2022, she was named one of five San Diego County Teachers of the Year for the 2022-2023 school year. Her recognition made her an influential figure in the local education community, which prosecutors say added to the gravity of her crimes.

"This was very significant to us, not just because she won an award, but because of who she was in the community," said Deputy District Attorney Drew Hart. "We think this plea deal sends a message to the community, not just about sex offences on children, but when you leverage a position of trust, when you leverage good faith with parents in the community and you do this to their children, there will be significant penalties to pay," Mr Hart said.

Ma will be sentenced on May 9. She faces a minimum of 30 years in prison, with the possibility of a life sentence.