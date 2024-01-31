Watch: UK Robber Blows Up ATM To Steal Money, It Explodes In His Face

Witnesses said at the time that cash was seen flying around the car park

A CCTV footage has captured the moment two robbers blew up an ATM to steal money, but it exploded in one of their faces. The incident happened last year in July when two robbers targeted the cash machines in Northwood, Stoke-on-Trent to get 160,000 pounds (Rs 1,68,56,128), Metro reported.

Footage from outside the store showed one of the robbers manhandling a woman while the other was seen smashing the standalone ATM with a hammer. Their plan backfired when the improvised explosive device (IED) that they planted inside the machine detonated in one of the robber's faces, and a thick cloud of smoke filled the air. However, the thieves identified as Wesley Shepherd and Benjamin Thompson still got away with nearly 93,000 pounds (Rs 97,98,030). Witnesses said at the time that cash was seen flying around the car park.

They were arrested weeks later when police spotted them driving through Manchester Airport, jetting off to Malaga, Egypt, and Mexico. The shocking footage of the robbery was released by Greater Manchester Police after they were jailed for 18 years eight months, and 20 years respectively for robberies on the Northwood shop and three other convenience stores in Greater Manchester.

Watch the video here:

They both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and cause an explosion likely to endanger property and life at a recent hearing. Judge Alan Conran KC said the ''planned and highly-organised'' robberies were the first of their kind, with the ''disturbing'' tactic of using IEDs described as a 'new modus operandi.'

Speaking after the case, Detective Sergeant Rich McCorry, from GMP Serious Organised Crime Group, said: “These men had no regard for the safety of the public in their endeavour to make some fast cash. This type of behaviour is intolerable and the lasting impact that such an unprovoked attack can have on a victim is huge.''

''Following a diligent investigation with specialist colleagues from across Greater Manchester and Staffordshire Police, we were able to link the crimes and now two dangerous, reckless men are behind bars for a long time,'' he added.