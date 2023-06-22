Watch: Twin Tornadoes Touch Down In US State, Bring Golf Ball-Sized Hail

The incredible video was shared by storm chaser Tony Laubach.

A remarkable video of twin tornadoes - an extremely rare occurrence - forming in Colorado in the United States has emerged on social media. The incredible video was shared by storm chaser Tony Laubach.

The side-by-side tornadoes appeared to be over open country a few miles south and west of Akron in Washington County. Aside from producing twin tornadoes, the storm sat still over the same general area for an hour - another very rare occurrence, according to a report.

Golf ball-sized hail fell in many areas, including over North Sterling State Park, as the storms moved through Colorado.

Remarkable. AccuWeather's @TonyLaubach captured this incredible video of side-by-side tornadoes forming in Washington County, Colorado, this afternoon. #COwxpic.twitter.com/8IqaiCQIkW - AccuWeather (@accuweather) June 21, 2023

There were, however, no initial reports of damage from the tornadoes.

Tornado warnings were issued for Washington County and parts of Logan and Morgan Counties for several hours on Wednesday afternoon as slow-moving storms sat over the same areas.

Earlier this month, three people were killed and up to 100 others injured in Texas after a horrific tornado ripped through a town causing widespread destruction.

Several million Americans across multiple southern and midwestern states were under severe weather alerts as dangerous storms fueled by high temperatures battered the region, bringing tornadoes, thunderstorms and hail the size of golf balls.