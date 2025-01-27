Watch: Thousands Return To North Gaza For 1st Time Since War As Israel Open Crossings

Masses of Palestinians, who were displaced by months of war, began moving towards the north of the Gaza Strip on Monday after Israel and Hamas said they had reached a deal for the release of another six hostages. The breakthrough preserves a fragile truce deal aimed at ending the more than 15-month conflict, which has devastated the Gaza Strip and displaced nearly all its residents.

Israel had been preventing Palestinians' return home in northern Gaza, accusing Hamas of violating the terms of the ceasefire. However, the crossing point was opened after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said late on Sunday that a new deal was reached with Hamas.

As per reports, the first residents arrived in Gaza City in the early morning after the passage in central Gaza opened at 7.00 am (0500 GMT). Another crossing opened at 9.00 am.

Gazans Rush Home

Soon after the news of crossings opening filtered out, tens of thousands of Gazans began making their way north along a coastal road on foot Monday morning, carrying what belongings they could.

Long march home: Thousands of Palestinians trudge along coastal road, finally permitted to return to northern Gaza following the Israel-Hamas agreement pic.twitter.com/3tt9tQDmgl — RT (@RT_com) January 27, 2025

"It's a great feeling when you go back home, back to your family, relatives and loved ones, and inspect your house -- if it is still a house," displaced Gazan Ibrahim Abu Hassera told AFP.

Under the terms of the ceasefire agreement, residents of northern Gaza were due to return at the weekend but Israel said that Hamas had broken the deal by failing to release civilian hostage Yehud and kept the crossings closed. But, the Gazans are happy that thought late, they are given a passage home.

Thousands of Palestinians of all ages return to northern Gaza – emotions are running wild as they reunite with family members https://t.co/0SuqIBxb3n pic.twitter.com/R7Cge39aLf — RT (@RT_com) January 27, 2025

"At least we are going back home, now I can say war is over and I hope it will stay calm," Ghada, a mother of five, told Reuters via a chat app.

"No sleep, I have everything packed and ready to go with the first light of day," she added.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians had waited for two days at roadblocks to return to their homes in northern Gaza, voicing frustration after Israel accused Hamas of breaching a ceasefire agreement and refused to open crossing points.

The Israeli military put out a statement telling Gaza residents they would be allowed to return on foot through the coastal road at 0500 GMT, and in vehicles through the eastern Salahudeen road at 0700 GMT. It warned them against approaching Israeli forces' positions.

"The transfer of militants or weapons via these routes to the northern Gaza Strip will be considered a breach of the agreement. Do not cooperate with any terrorist entity that may try to exploit you to transfer weapons or prohibited materials," said the military.

Hamas-Israel Deal

Late on Sunday, Qatari mediators said Hamas had agreed to release Yehud and two other hostages before Friday and that Israel would in return allow displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza starting Monday morning.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud, soldier Agam Berger and another hostage would be released by Hamas on Thursday, as well as another three on Saturday.

He also said in a post on X that Israel will allow displaced Gaza families to return to homes in the north of the Palestinian enclave starting Monday morning.

"The prime minister reiterates that Israel will not tolerate any violation of the agreement. We will continue to act for the return of all of our hostages, the living and the deceased," said a statement issued by Netanyahu's office.

Following the Qatari announcement, Hamas said early on Monday that it handed over to the mediators the required information regarding the list of Israeli hostages who will be released during the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The move brokered by Qatar and Egyptian mediators would allow around 650,000 Palestinians in central and southern Gaza Strip to return to homes in the north of the enclave, most of which had been laid waste by 15 months of Israel's aerial and ground offensive. More than 47,000 Palestinians have been killed in the offensive, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Hamas took around 250 hostages during the Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel in which about 1,200 people were killed, according to Israeli tallies. It sparked the latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The fighting has currently paused amid a fragile ceasefire.