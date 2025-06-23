Watch: The Moment When Iranian Missile Was Intercepted Over Doha

Chilling visuals of an Iranian ballistic missile being intercepted over the skies of Qatar's capital Doha emerged moments after Tehran launched strikes at the US-run Al-Udeid base in Qatar. Reports said at least six missiles have been fired.

The ballistic missiles fired have been intercepted by the air defence system, said Qatar's defence ministry, underscoring that there has been no casualty.

There have been reports that Iran had informed Qatar in advance about the air strike to minimise casualty.

Read: Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates

While Qatar temporarily closed its airspace, forcing planes to divert away from Doha - one of the world's busiest airports, it also said it reserves the right to respond following the Iranian attack. The Qatari Foreign Ministry has condemned the attack as a clear breach of its sovereignty, airspace, and international law.

"We express the State of Qatar's strong condemnation of the attack on Al Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, and consider it a flagrant violation of the State of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law," foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said in a statement.

A statement from the Secretariat of Iran's Supreme National Security Council said its operation was not directed at Qatar.

Read: Iran Launches Missiles Towards US Air Base In Qatar

"The operation posed no threat whatsoever to our friendly and brotherly country Qatar or its honorable people... The Islamic Republic of Iran remains firmly committed to preserving and continuing the warm and historic relations with Qatar," the statement read.

It said the action was a response to the "aggressive and shameless attack by the United States on Iran's nuclear facilities and sites".

"Whoever has assaulted you, then assault him in the same way that he has assaulted you... The number of missiles used in this successful operation was equal to the number of bombs the United States used in its assault on Iran's nuclear facilities," it added.