Watch: The Moment A Fighter Jet Of US Armed Forces Crashed On Runway

The jet appears to lose control as soon as its front wheels make contact with the ground.

An F-35B military aircraft crashed on the runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth, Texas, United States, on Thursday. The Ministry of National Defense announced that the pilot managed to eject himself and survive the accident. The video of the jet crash and the pilot ejecting himself from the jet has gone viral on social media.

FORT WORTH, Texas - An F-35B Lightning fighter jet from Lockheed Martin crashed during a test flight on Thursday morning.



The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth and Lockheed property.



The terrifying crash video, which was captured exactly as the plane was about to land, showed that the Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning II jet was flying above the runway and appeared to be doing a helicopter-like vertical landing, but it nosedived forward, crashed, and bounced very hard. The pilot successfully extracted himself from the aircraft as it continued to spin on the runway even after the crash. The emergency responders and the rescue team arrived promptly on the scene.

According to a statement posted on Facebook by the White Settlement Police Department, officers arrived at the scene of the collision at 10:15 local time.

"We responded around 10:15 am to a request for assistance from the Department of Defense and Lockheed Martin in reference to a military aircraft that crashed with the pilot ejecting. The crash is confined to military property near the flight line," the police department said.

"We assisted with traffic closures in the immediate area to allow the Department of Defense, the military, and Lockheed to focus on their tasks and investigation. We are grateful for the outstanding partnership we have with Lockheed and the Naval Air Station - Joint Reserve Base. We will defer questions surrounding what exactly happened to Lockheed's team," it added.

Lockheed Martin, the company that makes the F-35B fighter jet, reportedly stated that it was "informed" of the incident and "that the pilot escaped successfully," according to CBS News. The company says it will "follow proper investigation protocol."