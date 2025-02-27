Watch: Thailand Army Commanders Crawl, Bow Before King

A video wherein army commanders of the King of Thailand crawling and bowing their heads before the monarch has surfaced on social media. The short clip starts with at least four commanders -- two in white jackets, two in red -- approaching the King, seated on his throne alongside the queen.

Three of the four commanders were seen on all fours, while the last one, on his knees, held the crown. Next, they kept the crown on the floor, and bowed sideways to the King, before handing it to him. In the next frame, they were seen crawling backwards, perhaps another mark of respect towards the King.

The X post was captioned: "The King of Thailand and the Army commanders... They crawling. I wonder if they walk up and give him the crown, is that disrespectful or is a crime?"

Several viewers left their opinions on the video, with many saying it was a "tradition", while others calling it "very cringe."

A person said, "This is their tradition. I have lived in Thailand and the respect for the King is at the highest level. They will do anything for the King."

Another added, "This is a hard pass for me...very cringe, actually. But I don't live there so. Ok. Is that all gold? Wow."

"Respect or ritual-when tradition meets authority, every gesture matters!" another comment read.

The custom of army commanders crawling is a mark of their respect and devotion to the King, proving their unwavering loyalty and elevating him to a far higher position.

High-ranking military personnel are accustomed to physically crawling on the ground in front of the monarch at official ceremonies. The custom is strongly ingrained in Thai society and is regarded as an expression of great respect for the royal institution.

Crawling is the most docile position, showing total submission to the monarch and his rule. The custom is associated with the idea of the "devaraja" (divine king), where the ruler is revered as a living god.

Some critics consider the act an excessive display of authority and a breach of human dignity because of its perceived extreme nature.