Watch: Moment When 3 Israeli Hostages Reunited With Families After 15 Months

Tel Aviv was filled with hope, tears of joy and hugs on Sunday as three Israeli hostages who were held captive by Hamas reunited with their families in the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal. The three women - Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damari - were handed over to the Red Cross officials by armed men in camouflaged military gear, with green Hamas headbands.

The three women were held captive by Hamas during its attack on October 7, 2023, which killed at least 1200 people. The Lebanon-backed group released them in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared videos and pictures of the three women - draped in Israeli flags - reuniting with their families. Visuals showed the women embracing their mothers at a reception center, with one of the hostages waving a bandaged hand missing two fingers at her family on the other end of a mobile phone video call.

First photographs from the emotional meetings between the returnees and their families at the reception points in Israel. pic.twitter.com/98MPwh0zNX — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 19, 2025

"We didn't have any sign of life from her for a whole year and this is the first time we are seeing her, and we are seeing her walking on her two feet and we are just waiting here to hug her and say how much we love her," said the family of the released hostages.

Netanyahu, welcoming the women back home, said on the phone: "I would like you to tell them: Romi, Doron and Emily - an entire nation embraces you. Welcome home".

Welcome home! 🫂🇮🇱

Video of the emotional meetings between Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher with their families at Sheba Medical Center. pic.twitter.com/CJYdJXiaSX — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 19, 2025

Apart from the families of the three released hostages, thousands of people, some cheering and crying, gathered in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv as a giant screen broadcasted the first glimpse of the women. A group of Israelis also played music and sang patriotic songs.

On the other hand, massive celebrations with fireworks took place in Gaza as buses carrying the Palestinian prisoners arrived in Ramallah on the West Bank.

Ending more than 15 months of war that killed over 47,000 people, Israel began a six-week ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza on Sunday, nearly three hours after its initial schedule. Negotiations for the second phase of the agreement will begin by the 16th day of phase one. It is likely to include the release of the remaining 94 hostages.

In the last phase of the ceasefire, all the remaining dead bodies are expected to be returned.