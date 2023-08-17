Watch: Suspected Thief Hides In Drain Before Being Pulled Out By US Police

The police used drones to track down a suspected thief.

A suspected package thief who was fleeing from police in Fayette County, United States, got himself into a stinky situation when he hid in a storm drain for more than an hour before being located and arrested by officers using drones and a K-9 dog.

According to a statement from Fayette County police, the suspect fled on foot after an attempt to steal packages from residents' porches, inadvertently leading to a minor traffic collision.

Attempting to avoid arrest, the suspect sought shelter within a storm drain situated in Fayette County, Georgia. The cops employed a drone to monitor the suspect's actions.

"Last week we had a suspect who fled from a hit-and-run accident in the city of Tyrone after attempting to steal packages from porches," Fayette County police said in a statement.

As per the police statement, a K-9 police dog was also used to arrest the suspect, who was clearly determined to avoid arrest. Following the incident, he underwent an examination for any dog bites and received treatment for his exposure to pepper spray before being formally processed into the Fayette County Jail.

"He went on to enter a drainage pipe, where he disappeared under a subdivision. With the help of a drone, our deputies were able to safely track his movement by flying down into the pipe. By doing this, deputies were able to assess the situation and safely deploy a K9 to remove the suspect from the drain," the police department said.