Watch: Smoke Over Defence Ministry Unit In Ukraine's Kyiv

Black smoke was seen rising over the Ukrainian defence ministry intelligence headquarters in central Kyiv on Thursday, although the building appeared to be intact, a Reuters correspondent reported.
Ukraine said on Thursday some of its military command centres have been hit by Russian missile strikes as Moscow launched a military operation against its neighbour.
However, the military intelligence HQ building was not damaged and the smoke appeared to rise from a large fire next to the building into which uniformed people were throwing bags.
#WATCH Smoke rises from the territory of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry's unit in Kyiv— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022
(Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/fi9yXrm4o0
Just outside Kyiv, in the town of Brovary, authorities said at least six people had been killed by a series of missile strikes.
