Watch: 'Satisfied After Lunch' - Baby Rescued 128 Hours After Turkey Quake

The short clip has fetched nearly two million views on Twitter.

A two-month-old baby was rescued from under the rubble in Turkey's Antakya on Sunday nearly 128 hours after the devastating earthquake that decimated the region.

Pictures and videos of the toddler, with dust and dirt on their face, went viral on social media. A day later, another video has emerged showing the baby washed up and fed.

"And here is the hero of the day! A toddler who was rescued 128 hours after the earthquake. Satisfied after a wash and a delicious lunch," wrote one person, along with the video.

🇹🇷 And here is the hero of the day! A toddler who was rescued 128 hours after the earthquake. Satisfied after a wash and a delicious lunch. pic.twitter.com/0lO79YJ7eP — Mike (@Doranimated) February 11, 2023

"God bless. Thanks for shining some hope. Such a tragedy in Turkey and Syria. Horrific, really," commented one person.

"Hope the kid has someone to hold onto... may the universe chart out a path of happiness for the child," wrote another.

Among others who were pulled out alive by rescue workers were a two-year-old girl, a six-month pregnant woman, and a four-year-old and her father.

According to the United Nations, at least 870,000 people need food across Turkey and Syria. The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that almost 26 million people have been affected by the earthquake.