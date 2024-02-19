Watch: Russian CEO Wins Trump's Autographed Golden Sneakers For $9,000

The sneaker, which features an American flag detail on the back, cost $399.

A Russian businessman, based in Philadelphia, won an autographed pair of Donald Trump's new golden sneakers after making a bid of $9,000 (Rs 7,47,256), the New York Post reported. Notably, the former US President launched his sneaker brand called 'Trump Sneakers' at the 'Sneaker Con' event in Philadelphia on Saturday.

At the event, Roman Sharf, the founder, and CEO of luxury watch dealer, Luxury Bazaar, walked away with an autographed pair of Trump's golden “Never Surrender high-tops'' after placing the winning bid. Videos have surfaced on social media showing Mr Sharf proudly flaunting the golden sneakers after outbidding other bidders.

''We are going to have a winning celebration come this November, and I'll be wearing these one-of-one Donald Trump-signed sneakers—the only president I recognized the last four years,'' he said.

I used to watch Roman Sharf's videos about watches but after this…blocked!pic.twitter.com/j5gJWvyyUt — Green King (@GreenoKingo) February 18, 2024

Mr Sharf, who is a Trump supporter, later shared on social media he plans to eventually pass the shoes down to his children. "But for now will display in the office," he wrote on X.

Passing these down to my kids, but for now will display in the office 😎 — Roman Sharf | CEO of Luxury Bazaar (@romansharf) February 17, 2024

The sneaker, which features an American flag detail on the back, cost $399.The shoes, which were limited to only 1000 pairs, reportedly sold out in less than two hours after they were released.

Notably, Mr. Sharf immigrated as a teenager from the Soviet Union. He now lives in Philadelphia, and describes himself as ''one of the world's biggest grey market watch dealers''– which trades luxury watches ''without being authorised by the brand to do so on their behalf''.

He told WatchPro that his company has hired around 30 people and earns approximately $130 million in sales each year. He also has a YouTube channel that has 4,36,000 subscribers and his most popular videos have been viewed over one million times.