Watch: Qatar Gets Middle East's First Pandas - A Gift To Mark World Cup

Suhail and Soraya will have their own separate quarters in the Panda House.

Qatar became the first Middle Eastern country Wednesday to receive Chinese giant pandas -- Suhail and Soraya -- who, in true Gulf fashion, took up residence in luxury air-conditioned quarters.

Crowds of children and reporters watched as the four-year-old male and three-year-old female took their first steps in a temporary enclosure in a ceremony at the Al Khor park about 50 km (30 miles) north of Doha.

VIDEO: Qatar has two new residents, who arrived just in time for the World Cup



Chinese giants pandas Suhail and Soraya were gifted to Qatar by China, making it the first Middle Eastern country to receive the furry creatureshttps://t.co/m26Xioxxzypic.twitter.com/izDOYIamuD — AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 20, 2022

A pair of giant pandas, Suhail and Thuraya, arrived at Qatar's oldest park, on Wed to begin 15 years of inhabitation in the country. It is the first giant panda park in the Middle East. -globaltimes.cn pic.twitter.com/mNZGYKpD6N — Zhang Meifang张美芳 (@CGMeifangZhang) October 19, 2022

The Chinese government sent the animals as gift to mark the World Cup that starts November 20. China has not qualified for the event, but is a major customer for Qatar's natural gas.

Suhail, who weighs 130 kg (286 pounds), and his female partner, who is 70 kg (154 pounds), must undergo 21 days quarantine following their arrival along with two keepers, said Al Khor's zoological director Tim Bouts.

"In a few weeks, or in a month's time, they will be ready to be shown to the world," Bouts added.

Authorities have not yet said whether a new Panda House, one of the biggest enclosures anywhere, will be ready by the time the World Cup starts.

China's ambassador to Qatar, Zhou Jian, said the new complex was "world class, magnificent and comfortable".

"I believe that these two lovely pandas will soon become the focus of love among the Qatari people, and superstars in the Middle East," he added.

Suhail is the name of one of the brightest stars visible in the Gulf region, while Soraya is the Arabic name for the Pleiades star cluster.

Qatar is the 20th country to be given pandas outside China and Taiwan which China's Communist Party has never controlled but claims as its own.

