Watch: Polish Man With Terminal Cancer Hosts His Farewell Party

A Polish man with terminal cancer chose to spend his final days celebrating life with his loved ones rather than mourning his illness. Instead of a traditional memorial gathering after his death, he hosted a farewell party. His daughter, Bibi Brzozka, documented the emotional event, sharing a video that has since gone viral.

In Poland, it is customary to hold a gathering called "stypa" after a funeral to honour the dead. Ms Brzozka's father challenged this tradition, believing it made little sense for loved ones to come together when he wouldn't be there to share the memories. So, he did something different - he threw himself a goodbye party.

"His idea was to skip the post funeral celebrations, where he wouldn't be present anyway," Ms Brzozka said.

Ms Brzozka called her father a "legend" for his decision. "Here, admitting you are dying is often seen as giving up," she wrote. "But my dad wasn't interested in a gathering where he wouldn't be present - so he decided to have a pre-stypa instead."

Held in a beautiful rented space, the farewell party welcomed 50 close friends and family members, all organised by the old man. There was music, poetry, food, drinks, and even a special presentation prepared by Ms Brzozka's father, filled with cherished memories and anecdotes about everyone in the room.

In the now-viral video, Ms Brzozka describes the emotional highs and lows of the evening. "By the end, there was dancing and even more tears," she said. "I feel proud to have a dad who is so courageous and unconventional. I'm so grateful we had this moment to celebrate and appreciate him."

The farewell left a deep impact on those who attended, with many on the internet expressing their newfound desire to celebrate their own lives while they still have the chance.

A user commented, "That's how we should prepare for transitioning to other dimension . That's how it's done ! Bravo for your father."

Another wrote, "Wow, your father really is a legend."

"The best thing I have seen in a while. He did it HIS WAY! Rockstar dad, rockstar daughter. Bless his soul," a comment read.

Someone wrote, "What a beautiful way to transition. I think this is how we should do death. Celebrating the person before they leave us."

A user called him a "beautiful soul."

Earlier this year, a UK doctor hosted a similar gathering with seven friends in the French Pyrenees. The event, filled with live music, home-cooked food, and heartfelt eulogies, left a profound impact on those who attended, reminding people of the importance of appreciating life while they still can.