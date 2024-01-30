Watch: Police Dog Helps Rescue Missing Girl Locked In Public Bathroom

No one has been charged so far in connection to the girl's disappearance.

A police dog played a crucial role in rescuing a girl who had gone missing in Florida. The 11-year-old was found locked in a park bathroom.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office had responded to a call for help in a missing-person case last Friday. The police dog named Mary Lu, alongside Deputy Sarah Ernstes, was deployed to help the search operation for the "missing and endangered" girl, reported Daily Mail.

Bodycam footage captured the moment when Mary Lu led Deputy Ernstes to a public bathroom at a park in the 16000 block of Carlton Lake Drive. The police dog, with her keen sense of smell, indicated that the girl was inside by exhibiting her “happy tail” movement, a behaviour she displays when close to a person.

Deputy Ernstes and another officer approached the locked bathroom, reassuring the girl that it was safe to come out. "It's just me, a female deputy, my dog, and another deputy. You're not in trouble - we just need to talk to you," the deputy told her.

They then successfully persuaded her to unlock the door, and the little girl came out unharmed.

Deputy Ernstes then asked the girl if she liked dogs and encouraged her to receive a comforting kiss from Mary Lu as a reward. "I promise she won't hurt you," the cop said. Despite initial hesitation, the little girl embraced the hero-dog, creating a heartwarming moment.

Watch the video here:

On Friday, January 26, 2024, at 7:57 p.m., Deputy Sarah Ernstes and K9 Mary Lu responded to the 16000 block of Carlton Lake Drive to assist in the search for a missing and endangered 11-year-old girl.



They quickly… pic.twitter.com/CFzmZeEM5N — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) January 28, 2024

Sheriff Chad Chronister expressed pride in the HCSO K9 Unit, stating, “Our team has once again proven its invaluable role in our community. With their exceptional skills, they successfully located and brought home a missing 11-year-old girl, reuniting her safely with her family. I couldn't be prouder of our team's commitment to service and determination to protect and serve.”

Following Mary Lu's initial tracking, deputies followed the trail to a neighbour's house. The residents had driven the 11-year-old to an apartment building. It is unclear if the girl left her home willingly and the reasons for the neighbours giving her a ride remain unknown.

No one has been charged so far in connection to her disappearance.