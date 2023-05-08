Watch: Passengers Hold Vote To Kick Unruly Woman Off Frontier Airlines Flight

The argument was sparked by a disagreement over seating allocation.

Of late, there have been many incidents of unruly passenger behaviour onboard domestic and international flights. This time, air passengers took matters into their own hands after a woman started a fight with another traveller aboard a Frontier Airlines flight from New Jersey, to Atlanta. In a display of democracy, they unanimously voted to kick the disruptive woman off the plane, the Independent reported. As per the report, the argument was sparked by a disagreement over seating allocation.

The video, originally shared on TikTok, shows passengers raising their hands, indicating how many of them wanted her to be removed from the flight. A passenger is seen saying, ''If you want her removed from the flight, raise your hand!'' Numerous passengers raised their hands in agreement.

''If you want her removed from the flight, please raise your hand; I'm not even kidding, if you can hear me and you want her removed from the flight... I got 40 hands up,'' he further said.

The video was captioned as, ''Ok I know we're all used to seeing wild plane videos but this guy single-handedly got the whole flight to literally vote a belligerent woman off.''

Watch the video here:

Ok I know we're all used to seeing wild plane videos but this guy single-handedly got the whole flight to literally vote a belligerent woman off 😂 pic.twitter.com/6VHWpNuvvg — fadumo osman (@fadumzz) May 2, 2023

The woman was eventually removed from the flight, and she was seen gathering her things and being escorted away by a security member.

The incident reportedly delayed the flight about an hour.