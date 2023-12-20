Watch: Narrow Escape For UK Woman And Her Child As Car Flips And Falls In Front Of Them

The incident took place in Olton, Solihull, on Saturday.

A video of a woman and her child's incredible narrow escape from a serious injury has emerged on social media. It shows a car veering off a road and flipping on its side right in front of them. According to the BBC, the crash happened on Warwick Road in Olton, Solihull, on Saturday. The woman was walking on the pavement with her baby in the pram when the car - a Peugeot - hit a post and turned over, the outlet further said quoting the police.

Watch the video:

Shocked bystanders and passersby rushed to help the woman. As seen in the clip, the incident took place even before anyone could understand anything.

The traffic too came to a standstill.

Miraculously, the woman and her child remained unhurt. The driver, a woman in her 40s, suffered minor injuries and taken to hospital, the police further said.

The woman later walked away from the car clutching her daughter and sitting down on a chair outside a restaurant.

"The mum was in shock and her little girl was only aged around two. We think she had a broken leg. It was a terrible crash," a shopkeeper told Daily Mail.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances to the scene.

"We were called at 4:11pm on Saturday to a road traffic collision involving a car and two pedestrians on Warwick Road, Solihull. Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene," a statement from an ambulance service spokesperson said.

"The driver received treatment from ambulance staff and both were conveyed to Heartlands Hospital for further assessment. A woman who was a pedestrian was assessed and had minor injuries," the statement further said.

An investigation has been launched and the police are reviewing the footage.