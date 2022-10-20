Watch: Man Sets Guinness Record For The Farthest Eyeball Pop Ever

The pop was measured by a device known as a proptometer

A man from Brazil has set the Guinness World Record for the furthest eyeball pop (male). Sidney de Carvalho Mesquita (Brazil), also known as Tio Chico, impressed everyone with his eye-popping talent.

According to a press release by Guinness World Records, Mr Chico's eyes can pop out to a protrusion of 18.2 mm (0.71 in) beyond his eye sockets. He made the record on January 10, 2022.

He discovered his talent at the age of nine and since then he has been showcasing his exceptional skills. He realised while making silly faces in front of a mirror, he told Guinness World Record that he realised that his eyes could pop out much further than his peers. He showed his talent to his friends and family, and they were impressed.

He shared that initially, his parents were concerned that he might be suffering from a disease, but fortunately, it was just an exceptional skill. Ms Chico's ophthalmologist has said it is a rare gift that he possesses.

The pop was measured by a device known as a proptometer. "My skill is definitely a gift. It came from my father, my mother and the creator, too," he told Guinness World Record.

He did not undergo any training for this, he was born with it and over the years he has sharpened his abilities.

Describing the feeling of popping out his eyeballs, Mr Chico said it feels like "letting go of some part of my body."

He revealed that he loses his vision for a few seconds whenever he pops out his eyeballs. Mr Chico can pop his eyeballs out for 20-30 seconds. He takes care of his eyes by using eye drops.

On achieving a Guinness World Records title, he commented "I have no words to describe so much happiness."

He added, "A dream come true means opening doors for my work to be even more recognized, and I hope to make the most of this great opportunity as part of the Guinness World Records family."