Watch: Man Rescued From Half-Submerged Boat After More Than 24 Hours At Sea

His father said that a wave capsized Charles' boat and he began drifting far from shore.

A man was rescued by US Coast Guard from a partially submerged boat in the Atlantic Ocean, close to the coast of Florida. Twenty-five-year-old Charles Gregory had been missing at sea for more than 24 hours after heading to an early morning fishing trip, according to ABC News. The US Coast Guard said that Mr Gregory was last seen leaving in the small fishing boat on Thursday night. His family approached the Coast Guard on Friday evening about the missing man, promoting the search.

"An HC-130 Hercules airplane aircrew spotted Gregory, Saturday morning, sitting in his partially submerged jon boat. A Coast Guard Cutter Coho boat crew recovered Charles and transferred him to a Station Mayport boat crew who transported him to EMS at Vilano Beach Fishing Pier," the Coast Guard said in a press release.

They also released a video of the rescue, which according to ABC News occurred at 10.40am on Saturday. In the clip, Mr Gregory can be seen waving at his rescuers from the half submerged boat.

His father Raymond Gregory told CNN that a wave had capsized Charles' boat and he began drifting far from shore. He said Charles had lost his life jacket and mobile phone, and had seen sharks and been stung by jellyfish.

"He was scared to death. He said he's had more conversations with God in that 30 hours than he's had his whole life," Raymond Gregory added.

Charles is medically fit, the Coast Guard said.

His mother Debra Gregory thanked first responders while speaking to ABC-affiliate WJXX after Charles was taken ashore.