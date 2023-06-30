Watch: Man Continues To Eat Sandwich As Rioters Clash With Cops In France

In the middle of the scene, a man is seen leisurely sitting on the side of the street.

In a viral video, a man can be seen enjoying a sandwich in the middle of a street even as rioters and police clash amid the ongoing violence in Nanterre, France. The video posted by RapleakTwsh on Twitter has received over 1.5 million views. "He really has no problem in his life #Nanterre," the caption read.

Paris' Nanterre has witnessed violent protests by citizens since Wednesday after a 17-year-old boy was killed by cops after they stopped him at a traffic stop for breaking several road rules.

The clip, shot from the top of a building, shows one such confrontation between the security forces and the protesters. On the left, the group of protesters hurl objects at the armed police group standing on the right even as a fire rages between the two sides. In the middle of the scene, a man is seen leisurely sitting on the side of the street, calmly munching a sandwich, unfazed by the clash.

The viral video received several comments by Twitter users commending the man's zen-like calm in the middle of violence. "He has seen a lot," one Twitter user said.

In a similar incident a few months ago, a video showed a group of diners eating inside a French restaurant even as multiple fires raged outside on the street during anti-pension reform protests in Paris.

Around 40,000 security personnel have been deployed in several French cities along with curfews and bans on public gatherings as violent protesters continue to set vehicles on fire, damage property and looted shops.

In another viral video from France, a group of men are running around to "warm-up" before the protest at night. "Rioters were seen earlier in the evening warming up before engaging in confrontation with the police," reads the caption.