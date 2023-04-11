Watch: Kuwait Debuts AI-Generated Virtual News Presenter, Plans For Her to Read Bulletins

In the future, Fedha could adopt the Kuwaiti accent and present news bulletins

Needless to say, Artificial intelligence (AI) is shaping the future of humanity across nearly every industry and changing the world around us. The possibilities of generative AI are limitless, and it is only just beginning to be explored. Now, a Kuwaiti media outlet has unveiled a virtual news presenter generated using artificial intelligence, with plans for her to read online bulletins, BBC reported.

On April 9, Kuwait News posted a video on their Twitter account showing the computerized anchor introducing "herself" as "Fedha". In the video, she is seen wearing a black jacket and a white T-shirt.

"I'm Fedha, the first presenter in Kuwait who works with artificial intelligence at Kuwait News. What kind of news do you prefer? Let's hear your opinions," the AI-generated presenter said in Arabic.

Watch the video here:

أول مذيعة في #الكويت تعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي



• #فضة.. مذيعة #كويت_نيوز الافتراضية



• ما هي نوعية الأخبار التي تفضلونها بتقديم #فضة زميلتنا الجديدة؟ .. شاركونا آراءكم pic.twitter.com/VlVjasSdpb — كويت نيوز (@KuwaitNews) April 8, 2023

The online website is affiliated with the Kuwait Times, founded in 1961 as the Gulf region's first English-language daily. Abdullah Boftain, deputy editor-in-chief for both outlets, said the move is a test of AI's potential to offer ''new and innovative content,'' as per AFP.

Explaining the significance of her name, he added, ''Fedha is a popular, old Kuwaiti name that refers to silver, the metal. We always imagine robots to be silver and metallic in colour, so we combined the two. Fedha represents everyone."

According to Mr. Boftain, the presenter's blonde hair and light-coloured eyes reflect the nation's diverse population of Kuwaitis and expatriates.

Last year, Kuwait bagged the 158th rank out of 180 countries and territories in the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) 2022 Press Freedom Index, as per AFP.

Meanwhile, the video has left internet users stunned. One user said, ''And so it begins.'' Another commented, '''What do you guys think of her, are real-life newsreaders about to be taken over by robots??''

In 2018, China became the first country to unveil a virtual newsreader who sported a sharp suit and a somewhat robotic voice. Xinhua News claimed the presenter "can read texts as naturally as a professional news anchor".