Watch: Iranian Drones Intercepted Mid-Air Over Sea By Israeli Navy

Hours after Israel killed top Iranian military officers in airstrikes targeting the country's military and nuclear installations, the Islamic Republic retaliated, launching ballistic missiles towards Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has now shared footage showing its navy missile boats intercepting Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The video, shared on the social media platform X, shows the Israeli defence system detecting and destroying Iranian drones mid-air, causing explosions and bright flashes in the sky. It shot down UAVs launched by Tehran over the Mediterranean waters.

⭕️ WATCH: The Israeli Navy intercepting UAVs launched from Iran by missile boats: pic.twitter.com/aRbwUJJviM — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 13, 2025

The Israeli military said, "In the last hour, dozens of missiles have been launched at the state of Israel from Iran, some of which were intercepted."

An IDF spokesperson stated, "We are fully engaged in defending Israeli civilians from Iranian aggression. These successful interceptions reflect the strength, readiness, and coordination of our forces in every domain, land, air, and sea."

The interception came after Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles and explosions were heard over Tel Aviv and Jerusalem as people rushed to find shelters.

According to The Jerusalem Post, buildings in Tel Aviv suffered damage, and there were fears that people were trapped under the debris.

On Friday morning, Israel attacked Iran's western region as part of Operation Rising Lion, killing around 78 people, including Hossein Salami, the commander in chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran's ambassador to the UN Security Council, said that the Israeli attacks, apart from killing high-ranking officials, injured over 320 others, the majority of whom were civilians.

On Friday, the IDF said their fighter planes hit the Iranian regime's nuclear enrichment facility in the Natanz region. This is Iran's biggest uranium enrichment facility, which has been in operation for years, to produce what the country calls a civil nuclear program.