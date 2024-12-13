Watch: Inmates Shout "Free Luigi" In Wild TV Interview, Video Goes Viral

Inmates at the Pennsylvania jail where Luigi Mangione has been lodged, gave a wild interview to a TV reporter who was standing outside the prison compounds. The inmates voiced their support for Mr Mangione in the live interview as anchors for US outlet Newsnation asked them the questions. Reporter Alex Caprariello attempted to broadcast a segment about Mr Mangione's conditions within the prison but when inmates watching the news saw themselves on TV, they quickly responded to the questions, with some even flickering the lights to signal yes or no.

In the video that has since gone viral on social media, the inmates could be heard yelling out, "Luigi's conditions suck" and "Free Luigi", earlier in the day when Mr Caprariello was recording a bite. As he returned to the prison for the 10 pm bulletin with anchor Ashleigh Banfield, the inmates once again chimed in with a response. As Ms Banfield quizzed if Mr Mangione had a TV in his cell, the prisoners screamed "No".

"Wow, this is the strangest interview I've ever conducted," Ms Banfield said.

After Ms Banfield read the prison's menu for the day and questioned the inmates if the food at the facility was good, she was met with loud jeering from the inmates who said it was "terrible" and "BS", according to a report in NY Post.

NewsNation's @TVAshleigh and @alcaprari23 spoke exclusively with prison inmates live through the fence at the State Correctional Institution Huntingdon in Pennsylvania. Through flashing lights and shouts, they communicated the prison conditions of their fellow inmate,… pic.twitter.com/qLkWknyINl — NewsNation (@NewsNation) December 12, 2024

Internet reacts

As the clip went viral, social media users reacted with the majority saying they had never seen something like this unfold on live TV.

"This has to be some first right? News desk throws a question live on air. Gets a response yelled through the prison fence from on the scene reporter," said one user, while another added: "This is one of the wildest things I've seen."

A third commented: "Maybe the greatest live interview of all time."

This has to be some first right? News desk throws a question live on air. Gets a response yelled through the prison fence from on the scene reporter. — nilgirian𝕏 (@nilgirian) December 12, 2024

Also read | Internet Detectives Are Refusing To Solve UnitedHealthcare CEO's Murder. Here's Why

Luigi Mangione in prison

Mr Mangione has been kept at the State Correctional Institution in Huntington for the alleged murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Authorities allege that Mr Mangione fired multiple rounds on Mr Thompson from behind using a gun with a silencer attached to it.

Earlier this week, law enforcement officials said the gun that Mr Mangione possessed had fingerprints matching the shell casings found at the scene of the December 4 shooting. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is pushing for extraditing Mr Mangione to New York.