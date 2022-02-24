Watch: Imran Khan Says 'Excited Coming To Moscow' As Ukraine Invaded

Imran Khan is the first Pakistani PM to visit Russia in 23 years. (AFP)

In the middle of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan landed in Moscow on a two-day visit called out for its poor timing and remarked to Russian officials: "So much excitement!"

In a video tweeted by Murtaza Ali Shah of Pakistan's Geo News, Imran Khan is seen chatting and laughing with Russian officials who received him at the airport, the mood clearly at odds with the worldwide alarm and outrage over Russia's strikes in Ukraine.

"What a time I have come...so much excitement!" the Pakistan Prime Minister says in the video, drawing chuckles from the group as they walk on the tarmac.

Imran Khan repeats to another Russian official: "Let me tell you...we are so excited coming to Moscow."

The Russian team escorts him to his car and says: "Mr Khan, we will see you tomorrow."

The US reacted to the visit saying it is the responsibility of every "responsible country" to voice objection to Russia's actions in Ukraine.

"We've communicated to Pakistan our position regarding Russia's further renewed invasion of Ukraine and we have briefed them on our efforts to pursue diplomacy over war," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

He added that the US viewed its partnership with Ukraine as critical to US interests.

A Pakistani geopolitical analyst was earlier this week quoted in the country's The News publication the time of the trip was not suitable. According to news agency ANI, analyst and Balochistan politician Jan Achakzai said Russia did not invite Mr Khan, rather an invitation was sought.

"And more so in an environment where Putin has already called PM Modi (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) to express gratitude for India's support to Russia in the UN Security Council -- a temporary position India has because the diplomatic consensus in Islamabad had voted for Delhi to be so," Mr Achakzai wrote in the newspaper.

He also said Russia didn't seek Pakistan's support, nor did the US stop Pakistan from going to Moscow. "Is it Pakistan's irrelevance or a clear reading of the US that we will come back from Russia empty-handed and will beg for financial concessions from Washington in forums like IMF, FATF, etc, from a position of further weakness?" he questioned.

Russia is not going to give Pakistan anything because Moscow losing India for the sake of Islamabad's support is not an option, Mr Achakzai said.