Watch: Imran Khan Appears In Court Wearing A Bulletproof 'Bucket' Over His Head

The video was shared by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at an anti-terrorism court in Lahore on April 4, amid tight security. However, what caught the eye of many was a bizarre black bucket-like bulletproof helmet that the former PM wore over his head. Fearing another assassination attempt, he appeared under heavy security, with his security detail carrying bullet-proof shields and Mr Khan himself wearing the unusual protective headgear.

A video shared by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) showed Mr Khan walking towards Lahore court while his commandoes surround him with black bullet-resistant shields. Meanwhile, two men were seen holding his hands and guiding him towards the court as his entire face was obscured by the black headgear.

Watch the video here:

عمران خان سخت سیکیورٹی میں انسداد دہشتگردی عدالت پیش ہوئے۔ pic.twitter.com/ZKetvQBQUe — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 4, 2023

The video has gone viral, and many on the internet mocked the bulletproof 'bucket' and cracked jokes about the functionality of such safety measures. One user said, ''That's the stupidest kind of security I've seen.'' Another wrote, ''This can't be real.''

Meanwhile, following his court appearance, Mr Khan was granted interim bail by the Lahore anti-terrorism court in three cases, ANI reported. His bail has been extended till April 13. The Zille Shah murder case, arson, and interfering with state affairs were three instances in which the PTI Chairman appeared in court seeking bail.

Notably, Mr Khan had survived an assassination attempt in November 2022 while giving a speech in Wazirabad, Punjab. He was shot in the leg when a gunman opened fire at his container-mounted truck. A few days back, he spoke about the attack to Independent and revealed that his right leg has suffered potentially long-lasting damage.

"I have had more problems with the impact of the nerve damage than the bullet wounds," he told Independent. "I still can't walk properly, I still don't have proper sensation in my right foot. That's a lasting effect, which the doctor says eventually with time will heal, will go away."