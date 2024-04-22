Watch: Good Samaritans Pull Out Driver From Burning Car After Crash

The bystanders tried hard to pull the driver out.

A group of people in the US helped a driver after his car crashed and he became trapped in the vehicle as it burst into flames. According to Fox News, the incident took place at 6.30pm (local time) on Thursday in Minnesota when the Honda SUV ran off the road and hit a light pole before catching fire. One of the Good Samaritans spoke to the outlet about the "scariest moment of his life" and how he saved the car driver.

NEW: A group of Good Samaritans save a driver in Minnesota from his burning car after he got in a crash on the I-94 highway.



The driver was stuck in the burning vehicle and couldn't get out.



The group who pulled him out said they were getting hit in the face by the scorching…

Kadir Tolla said he said the car in flames when he was on his way to meet his clients.

"He (the driver) was awake. He was saying pull me out, pull me out, pull me out," he told Fox News.

"That could be me one day. What would happen if I was in that situation and my life was in the hands of strangers that I don't even know," Mr Tolla added.

He said the bystanders were frantically trying to get the driver out. But the door was blocked by the guardrail.

"The flame was actually smacking us on our facebut we just jumped back," said Mr Tolla.

After some time, he grabbed a piece of discarded plastic and tried to break the car's window without success. Eventually, a highway worker smashed the glass and bystanders were able to pull the man to safety, just in time.

"Right when we got him out, the fire started going inside the car from the driver's side. I'm glad he got out in time," said Mr Tolla.

He is grateful he was able to lend a helping hand to someone in need.

"It was just like the scariest moment of my life. This is something that I'll never forget. I will always remember this," said Mr Tolla.

The driver did not suffer serious injury, though paramedics transported him to Regions Hospital for a medical evaluation, police said.