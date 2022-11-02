Watch: Giant Christmas Baubles Create Chaos On London Streets

The video was posted across social media platforms.

Two giant Christmas baubles bigger than cars were spotted rolling out of control on the streets of central London. A video of it was shared on Twitter, the footage shows huge Christmas decorations in Tottenham Court Road blowing down the famous shopping road, Standard.co.uk reported. High winds caused the art installation to dislodge.

The clip was shot outside Centre Point and it shows the huge mirrored bauble hitting a lamppost and causing it to shed its glittery skin. Moments later, the ball gets lifted into the air by high winds. In the video, cars were seen dodging the oversized balls as they tumble uncontrollably.

According to Telegraph, "It comes as the Met Office issued warnings of strong winds and heavy rain expected to batter parts of the UK as November gets off to a blustery start. Part of the dilapidated West Pier in Brighton collapsed overnight after being battered by Storm Claudio."

Watch the video here:

A user wrote, "Obviously someone on Tottenham Court Road just replaced something valuable with a slightly less heavy bag of sand." Another user wrote, "Isn't that New Oxford Street? Long time since I worked up there, but not convinced it's TCR.

Giant baubles running amok would be an improvement on either street."

The third user wrote, "Must be a sign that it's a bit early, it was Halloween yesterday." "That's what you get for putting up Christmas decorations in November," the fourth expressed.

Telegraph reported that the Met Office said gusts of 61mph were recorded at 7 am on Tuesday in Langdon Bay in Kent, while 59mph was recorded at Heathrow at 4 am.