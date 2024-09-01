Watch: Donald Trump's 'Impressive' Dance Moves At US Event Viral

Donald Trump described Kamala Harris as a "defective person" at the event.

Former US President Donald Trump's dance moves at a public event on Friday have taken social media by storm. The annual Moms for Liberty event, held in Washington DC, saw 78-year-old Tump shake a leg on stage with the group's co-founder.

"Trump just ended his Moms For Liberty event with his impressive dance moves! Moms love Donald Trump! Kamala (Harris) definitely doesn't want you to share this!" posted a Trump supporter with the video.

🚨TRUMP JUST ENDED HIS MOMS FOR LIBERTY EVENT WITH HIS IMPRESSIVE DANCE MOVES!



MOMS LOVE DONALD TRUMP!



Kamala definitely doesn't want you to share this! pic.twitter.com/EV5BNLsyKM — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) August 31, 2024

The internet is divided over the dance video. While some cheered Trump for being able to dance at the age of 78, some termed the entire episode as "comical".

"Trump is the people's president!" wrote one user.

"He's the worst version of the creepy, unstable uncle in the family," wrote another.

Moms for Liberty, a national group that has made strides within conservative circles, has been at the forefront of efforts to influence school curricula across the United States. The organisation has led initiatives to remove references to LGBTQ+ identities and discussions of structural racism from classrooms.

The Republican presidential frontrunner discussed issues surrounding these topics and did not shy away from making pointed political comments, particularly aimed at US Vice President Kamala Harris. In his address, Trump described her as a "defective person." He also expressed surprise at her limited media appearances, suggesting that her lack of interviews was indicative of her shortcomings as a leader. "I was surprised she didn't do a lot of interviews, but she's not good at it, I guess," Trump said.

The US Presidential elections are scheduled to be held in November this year and is largely seen as a direct battle between Trump and Harris.