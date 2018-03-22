Watch: Dashcam Video Of Florida Bridge Collapse That Crushed 6

Posted on YouTube, the video shows multiple cars in three queues, waiting to pass the traffic junction just a few metres after the $14.2 million bridge. And then it happens. The newly-built bridge plummets onto traffic on one of the busiest roads in South Florida, crushing cars and people underneath. (Scroll below for video)
The 174-feet-long bridge connected the Florida International University (FIU) with the city of Sweetwater and was installed in six hours over the eight-lane highway on March 15.
The bridge was intended to provide a walkway over the busy street, where an 18-year-old female FIU student from San Diego was killed in August as she attempted to cross, according to reports.
To limit disruption to traffic during construction, the 174-foot portion of the bridge was built adjacent to Southwest 8th Street, using a method called Accelerated Bridge Construction.
The bridge was designed to withstand a Category 5 hurricane, the rating given the most dangerous storms by the National Hurricane Center, and built to last 100 years.
